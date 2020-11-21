WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WANdisco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.24.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

