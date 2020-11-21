Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.76 ($7.96).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

