Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €48.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.67 ($44.32).

Shares of UTDI opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. United Internet AG has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

