Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.89 ($84.58).

ETR:G24 opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €72.00 and its 200-day moving average is €71.41.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

