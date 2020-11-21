Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Warpaint London PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million and a P/E ratio of 229.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Get Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.