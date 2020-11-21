Webchain (WEB) Hits Market Capitalization of $59,430.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, ChaoEX , RaisEX and Coinroom. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00666842 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002330 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, RaisEX, BiteBTC, STEX, ChaoEX and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

