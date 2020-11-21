Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,701 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period.

NYSE EMD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

