Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.