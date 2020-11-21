Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

WWD stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Woodward alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.