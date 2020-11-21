Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWD. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

