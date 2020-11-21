Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Workday stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

