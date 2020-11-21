Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.59.

WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

