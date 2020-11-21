Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 173.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 9.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 58.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.