Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 400 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

