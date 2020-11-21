ZelCash (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001391 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000980 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

