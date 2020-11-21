Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.