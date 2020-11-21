Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.