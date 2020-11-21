Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 7.1%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.49. 4,532,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,809,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.
Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.
The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
