Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 7.1%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.49. 4,532,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,809,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $257,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,711 shares of company stock valued at $67,289,613. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

