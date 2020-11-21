Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Buys $161,040.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.88 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zogenix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zogenix by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 947,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 743,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.