$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.46. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $13,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.