$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.