$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

CHRW stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

