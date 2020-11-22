$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $204.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

