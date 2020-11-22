$1.34 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,180,732. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

