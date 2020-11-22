$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

DE stock opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $73,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.