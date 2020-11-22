$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

