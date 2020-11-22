$1.99 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $2.16. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QCOM stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,775,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

