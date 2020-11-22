1,966 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $223.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

