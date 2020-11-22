1,973 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

