1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005052 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and $45,023.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00543125 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00200228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.01182346 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000201 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000162 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020911 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003446 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,967,149 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.