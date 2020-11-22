$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $121.87 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

