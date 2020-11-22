-$2.77 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.67) and the highest is ($2.07). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($12.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.09) to ($10.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after buying an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 53.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 288,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.