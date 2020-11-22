214 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,416.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,855.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,490.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,061.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.