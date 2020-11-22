$22.79 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.98 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $62.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $67.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $176.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.27 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.