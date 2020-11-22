$24.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $24.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.91 billion and the lowest is $24.33 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $88.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $90.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.62 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

