3,801 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

