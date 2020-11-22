40,001 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

