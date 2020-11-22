422 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $21,597,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 210.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of KEYS opened at $116.17 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

