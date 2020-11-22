5,616 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

REXR stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.