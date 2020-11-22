$753.75 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $753.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.07.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.