8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 196,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

