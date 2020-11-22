98,500 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

