ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $721.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 373.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

