Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.08. Advantest has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

