AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,658 shares of company stock worth $14,324,895 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

