Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGKF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

