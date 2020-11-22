Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

