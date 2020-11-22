Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 74,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

