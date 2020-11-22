Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 850,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $959.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 105,035 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 275,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.