Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.466 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TSE AEM opened at C$88.48 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,160,728.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

