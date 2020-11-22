Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$88.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,545 shares in the company, valued at C$10,160,728.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

